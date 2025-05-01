BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
William Ramsey: The Life & Times of Aleister Crowley, Prophet of Evil
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
409 followers
4 months ago

William Ramsey discusses his book "Prophet of Evil: Aleister Crowley, 9/11 and the New World Order". He delves deep into the black magic and occult machinations of Crowley who sought to become Satan's chief of staff, destroy Christianity, and establish a new age world religion. Crowley came of age at the height of British imperialism as East was meeting West and theosophy was in vogue. He was an asset of British intelligence and his influence spread far and wide beyond the grave and still works strong to this day.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation


**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape Technocracy course (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Websites

William Ramsey Investigates https://www.williamramseyinvestigates.com

Books https://www.williamramseyinvestigates.com/store

X https://x.com/WilliamRamseyIn

Rumble https://rumble.com/user/williamramsey

Spreaker https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/william-ramsey-investigates--1898073


About William Ramsey

Attorney, Author, and Researcher William Ramsey is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, with a degree in History. Mr. Ramsey also has a J.D. and is a State Bar of California member. He has written Prophet of Evil, Abomination, Children of the Beast, Global Death Cult, and The Smiley Face Killers. William Ramsey has also made five documentaries---Occult Hollywood, Prophet of Evil, Smiley Face Killers Vol. 1 and 2, and Children of the Beast.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
occult911new world ordersatanismlucifercrowleyesoterictheosophyblavatskyfalse flag operation
