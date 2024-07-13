💥 The israeli army destroyed what was left of the Islamic Univ of Gaza after the last incursion in the Western part of the city

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇵🇸 The israeli army destroyed what was left of the Islamic University of Gaza (https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Islamic_University_of_Gaza) after the last incursion in the Western part of the city.
💥 Israel has bombed more than 200 educational facilities in Gaza, including complete destruction of 12 higher education institutions in Gaza.