© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2fs2y74b04
4/29/2023 【Miles Insight】Mr. Guo's release on bail could take a while, and everybody should be mentally prepared for that. However, regardless of whether Mr. Guo is with us or not, we will continue our efforts to bring down the CCP.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #NFSC #takedowntheCCP
4/29/2023 【Nicole看七哥】长岛哥：郭先生的保释需要一定的时间，大家要有心理准备，但无论郭先生在不在我们身边，我们灭共的事情都不会停。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共