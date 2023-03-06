MRNA is "SHOTGUN BLAST" to Brain and reproductive Organs

Full Video on Rumble👇Naomi R. Wolf is an author, journalist, and former political advisor to Al Gore and Bill Clinton. Wolf first came to prominence in 1991 as the author of The Beauty Myth, which became an international bestseller and was named "one of the seventy most influential books of the twentieth century" by the New York Times. With the book, she became a leading spokeswoman of what was later described as the third wave of the feminist movement. She has since written other books, including the bestselling book The End of America: Letter of Warning to a Young Patriot and her latest, Vagina: A New Biography. Her journalism career began in 1995 and has included topics such as abortion, the Occupy Wall Street movement, Edward Snowden, and ISIS. Her essays appear regularly in The New Republic, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Glamour, Ms., and other publications. Dr. Wolf joined Stony Brook University's College of Arts and Sciences as Visiting Lecturer for the 2015-16 academic year.Follow us👇👇👇

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DiggTrueInfor17

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DcIgI3pbhSbj/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Diggtrueinfor17:1

Twitter: https://twitter.com/diggtrueinfor17/status/1626145691096477697?s=20

Telegram: https://t.me/DiggTrueInfor



