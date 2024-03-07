This Welsh Corgi Refuses To Breastfeed… Why? I Kritter Klub

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kritter Klub
March 5, 2024
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
The mother dog Summer has five babies but she's tired of caring for all of them... And she even shows how she will go on a strike to act like a mother! However, we discovered that there's a reason for her behavior. Find out what's going on in the video!
#Kritterklub #welshcorgi #puppies #dog
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ddw3cBcMUKU