© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yuval Noah Harari: The 2021 60 Minutes interview | October 31, 2021
Transhumanist Yuval Noah Harari talks about his three books and the future of the merging of mankind and machine (Iron and clay). He specifically mentions the collection of data and those who have the most data 'will control the world'.
Revelation of the Method
👀 — The New Oil In The AI World Is Data