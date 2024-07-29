TACTICAL CRISIS CLOSE TO TURN INTO STRATEGIC DEFEAT OF UKRAINIAN MILITARY

The warring sides in Ukraine are exchanging daily strikes in each other’s rear areas. On the night of July 29, the Russian air defense destroyed 39 Ukrainian drones. The massive strikes targeted five Russian regions, including those located near the Ukrainian border and in the strategic rear, like the northern Leningrad region. The attack failed and resulted in some minor damage to civilian infrastructure.

Unfortunately, the Ukrainian military continues targeted strikes, hunting civilians near the Russian border and in the regions that Kiev lost.

Ukrainian drones are dropping explosives on civilian vehicles, public transport and houses. Over the past day, two civilians were killed and two others were wounded in the DPR, more people were wounded by explosives dropped in the Russian border areas.

The ongoing terror of the Russian population does not help the Ukrainian military on the battlefield. Unlike Russian devastating strikes on Ukrainian military and industrial facilities.

Last night, Russian strikes destroyed targets in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Kharkiv regions.

Explosions thundered in the city of Pavlograd, which is an important logistics hub of the Ukrainian military, and in Krivy Rih, where the local military airfield reportedly came under another Russian attack. Other targets included positions of Ukrainian air defense systems, military headquarters and other facilities.

The strikes support the ongoing Russian offensive in different directions. The Ukrainian military cannot stop retreating in the Pokrovsk direction, which may lead to a dangerous strategic defeat.

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed full control of the village of Progress and Evgenovka. The battles for Lozovatskoe and Volchie also ended with Russian victories. Russian troops are already storming Veseloe, approached Ivanovka and Zhelannoe, completing the mop up operation in Novoselovka Pervaya.

The pace of the Russian advance and heavy losses discourage Ukrainian forces, while their military command is hastily transferring additional reserves to this direction.

The Russian army may soon approach Selidovo, which is another large Ukrainian stronghold, and cut strategically important roads to Pokrovsk used for the military supplies of large Ukrainian groupings in the Donbass.

