Dr. Joel Wallach: The Hidden Culprits Behind Weight Gain-Daily with Doc 2/15/24

Today Rebecca explains the pain and discomfort that she lived through for 35 years before she got to find out about the magnificent Dr. Joel Wallach. After implementing what Dr. Wallach advised, she lost 100 lbs in weight and got to restore other health ailments she had suffered with over the years.





Dr. Wallach mentions the importance of salt and, the Good Foods & Bad list.





Dr. Wallach fields questions on;

Kidneys in humans and in dogs,

Cleaning the Kidneys,

Menstrual cycles,

Pregnancy

Blockage in the Liver.





STREAM SCHEDULE:

Monday - Friday 12PM PST / 1PM MST / 2pm CST / 3PM EST





To Join Us Visit:

www.DailyWithDocZoom.com





Submit a written question to Dr. Joel Wallach at:

https://dailywithdoc.com





Sign up for our Free newsletter, delivered right to your inbox:

https://dailywithdoc.com





Watch recent shows, shop our store, find more Alternative Empowering articles and videos at:

https://dailywithdoc.com





** Now on Apple TV

https://apps.apple.com/app/daily-with-doc-empower-health/id6476116926





** Now on Vimeo https://vimeo.com/user210503445/collections





** Now on Roku TV

https://channelstore.roku.com/details/517aef6b4ed64db3e0367310304fe3fc/daily-with-doc-and-becca





Follow Us On Rumble:

https://rumble.com/user/CriticalHealthNews





Follow Us On Facebook: / criticalhealthnews





Follow Us On YouTube:/ @criticalhealthnews





⁠Follow Us On Twitter: / dailywithdoc





Follow Us On iHeartRadio:

https://iheart.com/podcast/119135605/⁠

⁠

Follow Us On Spotify

⁠https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/sh...





Follow Us On Apple Podcasts

⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...





Follow Us On CastBox

⁠https://castbox.fm/channel/id5519268?...





Follow Us On RadioPublic

⁠https://radiopublic.com/dailywithdoc-...





Follow Us On Amazon Music / Podcasts

⁠https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/264...





⁠Follow Us On Overcast.fm/⁠ App

DailywithDoc





Follow Us On Pocketcasts

⁠https://pca.st/hdlbwnpz





Follow Us On Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/da... ⁠





Limited Time: Get a free 15-minute consultation with a Certified Wholistic Health Coach! Complete the assessment at www.DIYwithDocWallach.com





Become a Certified Wholistic Health Coach with us www.CoachwithBecca.com





#DRJOELWALLACH #BECCADUKES #DAILYWITHDOC #CRITICALHEALTHNEWS #90FORLIFE #CERTIFIEDWHOLISTICHEALTHCOACH #HEALTHCOACH #KETO #WEIGHTLOSS #NUTRITION