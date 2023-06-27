NIGHT SHADOWS 06262023 -- Just a New Attempt to Topple Ukraine? We Will Know Soon Enough.

Something very strange/odd is going on inside Russia and NATO along with internal American military moves and "exercises". It appears that what is going on is the final stage just before a Russian attack that will topple the Ukraine power structure, and Russia taking all of Ukraine, as Putin said was going to happen. This may force the USA/NATO to then take out the Russian held Ukraine via nuclear strike - ending up with a huge missile strike against a number of USA cities and killing millions of people according to a prophecy given some years ago that appears to be coming true. We also have more news on the internal military operations in Babylon/America that do not bode well for Americans and more...





Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241

Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!

Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940

The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

THE LOCKSMITH by Stewart Best just $24.95: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=X49LZKR8K6LAE

FREE!! DARKLIGHT :https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view

Substack: https://stewartcbest.substack.com

https://larrywtaylor.substack.com/