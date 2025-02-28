Please Support Our Sponsors!

Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day moneyback guarantee you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.

cardiomiracle.com/FH

Make America Healthy Again Tsunami Starts - How Can You Help?

With new Patients First Coalition cofounder Shannon Burns & Bill Titera, Leadership Commission Member (& Health Finance expert)

1stcoalition.org, [email protected], [email protected]

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: https://your-mp.com/subscribe/

Hey…Buy us a cup of Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/YourfreedomHub

President Trump’s presidential victory was aided by Robert F. Kennedy Jr and his launch of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda. Much of this support grew out of the Covid tyranny, and the forced choice by half the nation’s workers whether to participate in vaccine requirements or face sabotaging of their livelihoods. As a result, CDC reports a collapse in respect for health “authorities” that has led more parents than ever to decline the childhood vaccines.

By a miracle, and a lot of work by the Patient First Coalition, RFK Jr. survived his Health and Human Services Department Secretary nomination process, and President Trump already has issued an unbelievably comprehensive order for the Secretary to investigate the causes of the real epidemic (CHRONIC disease) - whether it be pollution of our air, water, land, food or medicines. How can impatient Americans help move President Trump’s MAHA agenda along?

With MAHA enthusiasm spreading to the wider Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, experienced professionals in the latter cohort are joining this quest to reverse the sickening of America - a sickening that renders almost 80% of teenagers unfit for military service. Two of these MAGA leaders are Shannon Burns, who co-founded the Patients First Coalition, and Bill Titera from the coalition's Leadership Commission, driving one mission - to pass MAHA priorities as RFK Jr. helps Trump initiate them. So, what are these priorities?

To find out, join the Patient First Coalition discussion this week. Make count these limited number of years in which RFK Jr. and President Trump have to save our health (so we even have a future).