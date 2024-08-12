BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rey Hernandez Debut at University Galacticus
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
7 views • 9 months ago

Rey Hernandez presents a unique perspective on extraterrestrial intelligence, challenging the conventional view that most extraterrestrials are physical beings from other planets. He shares personal experiences and insights from a five-year academic research study. Hernandez discusses the diverse range of non-human entities observed by UFO experiencers, emphasizing the complexities of non-human intelligence. They also explore the nature of consciousness and the interconnectedness of all beings, emphasizing the importance of individual and societal growth through loving relationships and the development of consciousness.

Researchers found that UFO experiences involve manipulation of space-time, not little green .


Rey Hernandez describes 10s of 1000s of different types of beings seen by individuals, including energy beings, human-looking beings, and robot-like entities.


People saw these beings for less than 30 seconds, rarely longer than a minute, with some appearing for only a few seconds.


Kenneth Ring compared near-death experiences and UFO contact experiences in 1992.


Initial fear and skepticism among UFO contactees transformed into positive experiences and spiritual growth over time.


Kenneth Ring's findings supported this trend, with both NDE and UFO groups showing increased lovingness, compassion, and spirituality.


Rey Hernandez: UFO contactees don't need therapy, myth debunked.



Keywords
aliensconsciousnessufosetsbrian ruherey hernandez
