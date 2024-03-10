Chad Wolf | Biden Not Taking Action on Illegal Aliens at Border in SOTU

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chad Wolf: Biden not taking action on border in SOTU was a 'missed opportunity'. Former acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf discusses Biden addressing the border crisis during the State of the Union, his walk-back of calling the UGA murder suspect an 'illegal' and the migrant surge in other border sectors.