BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ark of the Covenant - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.81 with Fr. Chris Alar
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 03/31/2023

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)


Mar 30, 2023


What is the Ark of the Covenant? When was it built and by whom? Why was it built and what was it used for? Fr. Chris Alar, MIC “unearths” the Ark and shares the reality and the connections between the Old Ark of the Covenant and the New Ark of the Covenant — Mary, the vessel that held the New Law. This week’s Living Divine Mercy segment highlights the “In His Hands” orphan outreach ministry, which provides shelter, education and other services for orphaned children around the world. It's an amazing story!


Watch Fr. Chris Alar and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 81: Ark of the Covenant


Support our ministries: https://forms.thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=EWTN


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNY6pgEIlhQ

Keywords
christiancatholicark of the covenantvirgin maryewtnnew laworphansfr chris alarliving divine mercynew arkin his handsoutreach ministrywho built the ark
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy