Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Russian army is clearing out the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Bogdanovka (DPR)
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
170 views
Published 2 months ago

The Russian army is clearing out the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Bogdanovka (DPR).


The fighting is taking place two kilometers from Chasy Yar. In this direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces regularly try to transfer reserves, but the quality of personnel is falling every month. Ukrainian soldiers mobilized into territorial defense brigades often shoot at each other due to confusion in identification and lack of normal communication.


Some positions, as in the video, are increasingly being surrounded and destroyed by artillery and drop drones.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket