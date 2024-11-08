Yemeni AFs released video of downed American MQ-9 Reaper drone. Each Reaper costs the US taxpayer $32 million

Ansar Allah shot down an American MQ-9 reconnaissance drone with a missile over the Al-Jawf province in northern Yemen.

Yemeni armed forces release a video of another downed American MQ-9 "Reaper" drone. Each Reaper costs the US taxpayer $32 million and fewer than 400 have ever been made. It's said that this is the 12th that's been downed by Yemen.

