371) Does the body have a biofield (aura) or does the biofield have a body?

Credits to DrRobertYoung channel, 26 October 2023.
Zombie Blood Apocalypse : https://rumble.com/v3roboh-zombie-blood-apocalypse.html
"It is not “material objects” that produce EMFs, but EMFs that organize matter" (Harold Saxton Burr, 1973)
What does the blood of a zombie look like after being transfected with graphene, PEG [polyethylene glycol] hydrogel, Trypanosoma and microfilariae graphenated parasites causing spiked protein to protrude out of the cell membranes, polymerized protein pools everywhere, AI biosensors, nano quantum graphene dots, self-assembled graphene threads, tubes and ribbons activated by 2G, 3G, 4G, 4G+, 5G basic pulsating frequencies, crystallized acidic waste, acid PEG crystals, lactic and citric acid crystals, cholesterol, synthetic and activated fibrin monomer causing blood clotting and much, much more!
Dr Young's article:
Biotechnology Being Used to Achieve 13 out of 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 : https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/biotechnology-being-used-to-achieve-13-out-of-17-un-sustainable-development-goals-by-2030
VIRUS (Vital Information Resource Under Siege), Misusing of Wireless Sensor Networks: https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/scientific-study-corona-is-technology
Poisoning Our Biosphere Inducing A Halocene Extinction Level Event : https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/poisoning-our-biosphere-inducing
(Hi-Res images) Local Anaesthetics part 4a: https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/cp/138223719
