⚡️ISRAEL - Thousands of Protesters broke through the police cordon at the Presidential Residence in Jerusalem after the Resignation of the Head of the Israeli Defense Ministry

⚡️Thousands of protesters broke through the police cordon at the presidential residence in Jerusalem after the resignation of the head of the Israeli Defense Ministry.
Netanyahu sacked Gallant over calls to halt judicial reform, which sparked divisions and nationwide protests.
" We are very concerned about the events in Israel and their possible impact on the combat readiness of the Israeli army ," the US National Security Council said.