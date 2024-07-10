America BUY GUNS & AMMO, Illegal Migrants Are Being Armed



Dr. Umar Johnson exposes what’s being going on in Chicago that’s not being reported



“Whole bus full of migrants came to Chicago, and somebody from the army, brought bags full of weapons on there”



“Immigrants are here for 3 main reasons:



- Number 1, to replace us at the polls, even though they're not citizens in many jurisdictions due to, uh, election fraud, if you have a work permit, you can damn sure get a voting permit. You follow me? So 1 of the reasons Joe Biden brought him in here is to aid him at the polls, so they hit and replace us at the polls. They hit and replace us in the labor market.

- They're gonna take all of the low industry jobs, your Walmart, your McDonald's, your grass cutters, your floor sweepers. They're gonna tape all that, so it won't be nothing left for blacks. They started taking them already. Yeah. Yeah.

- And the third reason, and I hate to say it because I don't want to see this, but this is America. I believe that at some point in the future, I don't know how soon, I don't know how distant, America is going to instigate a racial class clash between brown people and black people. If you look at Chicago, the brothers and sisters already talking about it in Chicago.

They say the way where they putting these migrants at in our community, you know, they were telling me how some of the, uh, Latino gangs are recruiting them, arming them, uh, they're they're hurting black people. They beat up one black girl really bad, messed the whole eye up. Nobody went to prison. Uh, they said if you look at the writing on the wall, they are arming themselves to one day rise up against us.



There was something this white woman did a report on YouTube where she said, uh, a whole bus full of, migrants came to Chicago, and somebody from the army, brought bags full of weapons on there.

She said she saw herself. If this doesn't go as quickly as they want it to go in terms of us being replaced by them, they're going to, uh, instigate a racial class that will lead to a mass loss of life for black folks, because the government is gonna stand with them against us. You know, we're gonna be seen as the perpetrators, so black people need to get armed.



We need to get ready, but we also need to admit that part of this is our fault, though, because we have pushed this multiculturalism. We have preached this black and brown thing so long that, well, since they're always talking about black and brown, send the brown people in there.

That's exactly what they did because we don't believe in having communities of our own.”

