BOOK OF REVELATION SERIES #25
TheREDWords
Published a month ago

Revelation, chapter 19, Part 2, unveils that the Son of God, the Son of Man, the One who sits at the right hand of God, who was, and is, and is to come, is finally HERE! King Jesus rides through the cloud on a white horse, followed by an army of angels and His Beloved.

transcripts are available on the www.TheREDWords.website/LISTEN page.

Keywords
prophecyprophesyend timesrevelationthe book of revelationhorsesking jesusgods lovejesus saveswhite horsechapter 19end time prophesyking jesus returnsangel armiesjesus bridethe bride of jesus

