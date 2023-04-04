⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation 1400 (4 April 2023)

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(4 April 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Dvurechnaya, Sinkovka, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, one motor vehicle, and one D-20 howitzer were destroyed.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces hit AFU units close to Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Yampolovka, and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ The enemy has suffered losses of up to 225 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and one D-30 howitzer in this direction in the past 24 hours.





💥 In Donetsk direction, units, aviation, and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have eliminated more than 65 Ukrainian troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer during the day.





💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on AFU units close Ugledar, Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Orekhov and Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ The total losses of the enemy in these directions during the day have amounted to 70 Ukrainian servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer.





💥In Kherson direction, up to 10 Ukrainian servicemen, two motor vehicles, and two D-30 howitzers have been neutralised by fire.





💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 83 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 96 areas during the day.





💥 Moreover, three AFU artillery ordnance depots were annihilated close to Ogurtsovo (Kharkov region), Kurakhovo (Donetsk People's Republic), and Orekhov (Kherson region). An artillery ordnance depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been destroyed near Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 In addition, three HIMARS and three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down close to Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Kakhovka (Kherson region).





📊In total, 405 airplanes and 228 helicopters, 3,651 unmanned aerial vehicles, 415 air defence missile systems, 8,534 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,078 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,501 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 9,292 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.