BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A LICENCE TO KILL THE VOICE-LESS (BLACK OR WHITE) WHOSE NATION IS A TRADEMARK CORPORATION
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
59 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
136 views • 10/13/2023

This October 14 2023, Australian Voice Referendum "Vote" is not a "vote", but a United Nations (U.N) / World Economic Forum (W.E.F) seizure of assets, and mass land grab / U.N takeover. 

All information herein is self-explanatory. 

If you wish to explore further / research further the content, the URL addresses are noted on the screen within the video, for your convenience. 

(KJV)
1 THESSALONIANS 5:21
21 Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.

JESUS loves you 

(KJV)
ACTS 17:26
26 And hath made of one blood all nations of men for to dwell on all the face of the earth, and hath determined the times before appointed, and the bounds of their habitation; 

(KJV)
JOHN 3:16
16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

Music credit and thank you - https://pixabay.com/music/ambient-loneliness-of-the-winner-110416/

    


Keywords
godjesus christsatancommunismunnew world ordersatanismunited nationskjvvotenowluciferland grabun takeoverthe word of godlicence to killthou shalt not killshoot to killvoice to parliamentvoice referendumaustralian voice referendumyes 23king james biblethe riot actexodus 20 13
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy