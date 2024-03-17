Upozorenje Potres - Warning Earthquake 17.3.2024 - QR code mark of the beast - QR kod zig

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Presentation in pdf on link below / Prezentacija u pdf-u na linku ispod:
https://mega.nz/file/idgkSSLT#h5KkGiJl1_Su-71tXpq_e9gmJwuEmZsahFhGBAxDQD8
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/9eteb7zqbno1bollo82m3/Upozorenje-Potres-Warning-Earthquake-17.3.2024.pdf?rlkey=t6jcw6dwqce9t17e4vui7wd0r&dl=0
God's peace be with you / Mir Božji bio s vama