Consequences of Israeli morning strikes on the Bilal Mosque in Nuseirat - in the central part of the Gaza Strip.

Shutting off communications in Gaza was an explicit decision by the Israelis, made without any prior consultation with the United States, according to a U.S. official.

Confirmed: Real-time network data show that internet connectivity is being restored in the #Gaza Strip; service was disrupted on Friday amid heavy bombardment by Israel, leaving most residents cut off from the outside world at a critical moment





