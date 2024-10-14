'Technocracy' is a Real Movement Started in 1937... Worse Than Nazism!

Technocracy is a real movement... not just a word, but a group started in 1937... and was literally connected to Nazism, but even worse!

The 'Technocrats' own Definition of who they were... "Technocracy is the science of social engineering, the scientific operation of the entire social mechanism to produce and distribute goods and services to the entire population... For the first time in human history, it will be done as a scientific, technical, engineering problem." ~ The Technocrat, (their booklet published in 1937)