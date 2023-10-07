War Room / DailyClout Pfizer Documents Researcher Finds SECRET Pfizer Trial!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
06 October 2023
War Room / DailyClout Pfizer Documents Researcher Dr. Chris Flowers reveals SECRET Pfizer Trial. Don't miss this historical DailyClout exclusive with Dr. Chris Flowers and Dr. Naomi Wolf.