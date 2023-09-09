Chemtrails Must Stop

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The super-secret U.S. Air Force operation that’s responsible for conducting the chemical geoengineering programs worldwide routinely sprays several types of chemtrail aerosols, depending on the specific mission. Now black Graphene is being pumped into the skies and breathed by us all.
LINK: https://chemtrailsmuststop.com/2021/11/operation-graphene-skies-must-view-photos/
------------------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE SUPPORT THE CHANNEL
My videos are funded by people like you. If you enjoy them, please help me make more:
Visit http://BaldExplorer.com to become a patron.
You can support me by making a one off donation https://www.paypal.me/RichardVobes
My Website: https://richardvobes.com/
My Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/Vobes
Join the new Freedom Social Platform: https://therising.social/
OTHER CHANNELS
The English Couple - https://www.youtube.com/@the-english-couple
Julia's channel - https://www.youtube.com/@juliahartley
The Naked Englishman Podcast - https://nakedenglishman.co.uk/