Is Short Wave Radio Relevant For Preppers Today?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Does investing into a Short Wave Radio Make Sense For Preppers Today? I will discuss the reality of what Short Radio can do today and what other options may be better choice based on technology today.
Key Links
MJ's Email: [email protected]
Emcomm II Antenna https://chameleonantenna.com/shop-here/ols/products/cha-emcomm-ii
Signal Stick https://signalstuff.com/products/
SW Radio Broadcast List http://hfradio.org/english/