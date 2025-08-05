Xi-Jinping Signaling China Is Preparing Major Attack On Taiwan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAILBAG SHOW * 8.5.2025
IS CHINA PREPARING TO ATTACK TAIWAN?
https://www.wnd.com/2025/08/xi-jinping-signaling-china-is-preparing-major-attack/
JOE ROGAN ADMITS: "IT MAKES SENSE"
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/08/joe-rogan-admits-make-sense-navy-seal-vet/
WARREN BOOSTS MAMDANI (COMMUNIST) AS MODEL FOR DEMOCRATIC VICTORY!
https://www.politico.com/news/2025/08/04/talk-about-affordability-warren-boosts-mamdani-as-model-for-democratic-victory-00493026
RUSSIA HOAX
https://www.westernjournal.com/alert-doj-sending-russia-hoax-grand-jury-everyday-citizens-will-now-decide-guilty-alleged-hoaxers-look/
BONDI LAUNCHES GRAND JURY PROBE RE: RUSSIAGATE
https://www.wnd.com/2025/08/watch-pam-bondi-launches-grand-jury-probe-russiagate/
SOROS SUBPOENA RE: RUSSIAGATE PLOT...BUT WILL HE SHOW UP?
https://www.rt.com/news/622390-soros-subpoena-russiagate-plot/
BILLBOARDS ENCOURAGE PEOPLE TO MOVE TO OHIO
https://www.news5cleveland.com/news/state/billboards-in-major-u-s-cities-take-quirky-approach-to-encourage-people-to-move-to-ohio
TUCKER CARLSON AND SUPERNATURAL BEINGS
https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1952027692150186409?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1952027692150186409%7Ctwgr%5E213360ec1dd4dddf95fff71c19f5ab83b41b9b95%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fthepeoplesvoice.tv%2Ftucker-carlson-supernatural-beings-forces-secretly-control-us-government%2F
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson