With Sherry B Round 2: We Cured Ebola in 2014!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We cured Ebola in 2014, even though Obama & Fauci meant it for evil, killed 21,000 Liberians to cover up William Thompson's confession!
"Called for Life" https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/called-for-life-by-kent-brantly-and-amber.html
Round 2 with Sherry B. Throwing punches! Gloves are OFF! https://rumble.com/v39dja4-artk231-sherry-b-and-dr.-judy-mikovits-bioweapon-vaccine-ingredients-cause-.html