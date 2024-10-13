How To Shrink Your Prostate Naturally with Bio-Photonic Energy Medicine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Accelerate Your Body's Natural Healing Response with Resonant Frequencies of Light: https://essentialenergy.solutions/products/pocket-pendent-2-5-plate
Join Dr. Russ Newman, holistic health professional, as he demonstrates how to use Essential Energy's 4" LightTower to shrink your prostate—just one of many powerful benefits. The LightTower uses resonant harmonics of light to restore harmony and balance to both your body and environment, eliminating stressors at their root. This helps your body function optimally, supporting holistic health from the ground up.