Healthy Living Livestream: Diagnostic Deceit -The Shady Business of Medical Testing
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
1
99 views • 12 months ago

Dr. Andrew Kaufman


May 1, 2024


The doors to my True Living Fellowship are now open! Sign up here: https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/true-living-fellowship.


On Wednesday, May 1st at 12pm ET, I’m going live on Rumble, Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube to lift the veil on the fraudulent nature of diagnostic testing.


During this groundbreaking episode, I’ll teach you…


- Why most diagnostic tests get it wrong 95% of the time.


- How a test is constructed from a to z, without all the scientific verbosity.


- How to know if a test is useful (and what you should look for in a properly validated diagnostic test)


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4sifx6-healthy-living-livestream-diagnostic-deceit-the-shady-business-of-medical-t.html


Keywords
wrongdeceitconstructionhealthy livingvalidationdr andrew kaufmandiagnosticsusefulmedical testsalexander raskovicshady business
