Medicinal Mushroom Iced Latte

INGREDIENTS:
*1 cup cold brew
*1/2 cup nut milk of your choice
*1 tsp mushroom powder
*monk fruit to taste
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Combine cold brew, nut milk and mushroom powder.
2. Stir.
2. Sprinkle monk fruit sweetener and mix well.
3. Add ice and enjoy!