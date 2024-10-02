Hypersonic Missiles Used

Yes they are Mike says so to.Many say its sped up I didnt think it was Mikes right.These are a new Wicked level mega death weapons. This is the first time we seen this used. It reminds me of Elon Musks reverse landing rockets its incredible. Kinda scary just like Mike said I thought that to, you only got 1 second take one step boom your squashed like a bug.No running from this Monstrous sh-t. This is all part of the Judaic plan of world domination.Infiltrate all white nations,import mass violent immigrants,start wars around themselves,have the jews infiltrate in our govs., send money to arm Israel they keep the money via kickbacks,they get rich as money POURS out of America the West,This is like the Jews killing a beast a whale and all this money they take are like CUTS,SLICES into our nations flesh, they bleed out PRINT MORE MONEY and leave US penniless.What I get from ALL THIS STUDY is they are setting everything up so the end result really IS our mass death and exterminations! And Mike doesn't even talk about this.Its worse Mike.They are going to give us their same old game plan they've given countless white countries,Spain,Greece,Italy,France,Russia,Germany ETC ETC and as the movie knowing says EE Everyone ELSE ! ..SHIT.