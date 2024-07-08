Culture War | Hollywood Narrative Controlled by Globalists? | Filmmaker Scott Wiper | Producer of Movie “Flynn ~ Deliver the Truth Whatever the Cost”

The Moms on a Mission Podcast welcomes to the show Mr. Scott Wiper, the producer of the movie “Flynn ~ Deliver The Truth Whatever The Cost”. Scott shares with us how he got into filmmaking, how he connected with General Flynn, and expounds on the current war of narratives or 5th generational warfare. He explains that the globalists know the power of film to feed the propaganda and particular narrative that they want people to believe as truth and have used the love of film to make that happen. Watch the movie here - http://Generalflynn.com/momsonamission and follow Scott on X:

