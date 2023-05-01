BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Luke 21: The Two Mites, The Temple, Signs of the Endtime, Jerusalem, The Fig Tree, Watch & Pray
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
298 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
125 views • 05/01/2023

Read Along As You Listen ➡️ https://biblehub.com/kjv/luke/21.htm 

You can listen to the whole book of Luke (KJV) HERE ⬇️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NdHbI0bBEsQ 

Watch this video on Rumble ➡️ https://rumble.com/v2lf3zw-luke-21-the-two-mites-the-temple-signs-of-the-endtime-jerusalem-the-fig-tre.html

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

Telegram https://t.me/APFGAC

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
biblegodthe biblejesusjerusalemprayerisraellukeamerican patriots for god and countrytithingwatchmanprayend times prophecythe templewatchmenluke 21widowsigns of the timesmax mcleanwatch and praythe two mitessigns of the endtimethe fig treeparable of the fig tree
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy