Going Underground | 1 Year After Nordstream Attack, Attacks on Russell Brand & Rumble
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
0
69 views • 10/02/2023

Going Underground | 1 Year After Nordstream Attack, Attacks on Russell Brand & Rumble

On this episode of Going Underground, we speak to Clayton Morris, Host of ‘Redacted’.

He discusses YouTube demonetizing Russell Brand and the hypocrisy of YouTube now earning 100% of revenue off of his videos, YouTube’s weaponization of its terms of service to censor independent journalists, growing attacks against Rumble and attempts to censor the platform, why Tucker Carlson was fired from Fox News for his coverage of the Russia-NATO proxy war in Ukraine, why he believes the deep state will not allow Donald Trump to become President again, 1 year since the Nordstream attacks and the media propaganda in NATO nations surrounding the sabotage and much more.

'A Tucker Carlson-Vladimir Putin interview could be the interview to help end this war' - Redacted Host Clayton Morris on the possibility of Tucker Carlson interviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin

@TheRedactedInc

@ClaytonMorris

@GUnderground_TV

Keywords
newsinterviewredactedclayton morrisgoing underground
Related videos
More from Brighteon
