5/10/2023 -- Large M7.6 Earthquake at Tonga North of New Zealand -- Watch area struck
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
215 views • 05/11/2023

The warned area North of New Zealand was told to watch for up to M7.5 range earthquake activity this past week, the locations warned were from Tonga South past Fiji to the Kermedecs (North of New Zealand).Today the expected M7.5-M7.6 earthquake struck North of New Zealand, North of the Kermedecs, North of Fiji, near Tonga on the Northeast tip of the Indo-Australian plate boundary.

Additionally, a spread of activity reached the East coast of the USA (East of Virginia out by Bermuda), and up to Maine / New Brunswick Canada on the far Northeast coast of the USA.

No M5.5 has struck California yet near Eureka, also NO M5.0 range in Texas yet .

Still watching North of Japan (Hokkaido to Kamchatka) for a similar sized M7.5 or M7 range quake (has not struck yet).


https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos

chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanoshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines
