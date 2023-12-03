The Root Cause of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Blackstone Intelligence
Dec 2, 2023
Jake Morphonios discusses the root cause of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and what issues keep the conflict alive.
Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/blacksto...
Write to: Jake Morphonios PO Box 1333 Kernersville, NC 27285
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/blackstoneintel
Paypal: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/blackstoneintel
Cash App: $blackstoneintel
Twitter: @blackstoneintel & @morphonios
https://www.twitter.com/blackstoneintel
https://www.twitter.com/morphonios
DONATIONS BY CRYPTOCURRENCY:
Bitcoin: 1JRJ4Zv6SH67WjYA4FSVQfQVwcsc2rFtiX
Ethereum: 0xEe6c6dEd9a7608B6Bfdd02f10921f231099b5435
Litecoin: LfHK1Cnz6P5wxgQYS4Y2ZCk4m1J6kg4Gqh
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/BlackstoneIntel
Transcript