Reactions to UFO, UAP, & 5D w/Preston Dennett: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #116
29 views • 7 months ago

Welcome to another episode of Merkaba Chakras. Today, we have a candid conversation about UAPs, UFOs, Extra-Dimensional ETs, and what the heck to expect as we dive deeper into the 5th dimension reality with UFO author, Preston Dennett.


Preston Dennett’s books, please visit his website: https://prestondennett.weebly.com/


Reference links:

USA TODAY

https://youtu.be/PBUaF03hkZE?si=cZQlkUC9xf-IrndS


MCCA UAP Handbook for Police:

https://majorcitieschiefs.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/MCCA-UAP_Reference-Guide-June-2024-.pdf


Fox 2 Detroit on Miami Mall Incident:

https://youtu.be/MFEWkNdtR4w?si=d5WCe__QwJev_yzJ


WBNS TV on Las Vegas ET/UAP:

https://youtu.be/Cufw7DKWuUg?si=u_GsfIUjoRWcBpDI


SPECIAL MESSAGE TO DEVOTED LISTENERS: I read all your emails to restart this podcast. I’m grateful for the continued commitment as I work with “some” platforms conducting cens*rship. I’m back, but since my views and comments are drastically cut on every episode; and some episodes deleted, I’m posting new episode less frequently (1/month) to regrow my viewership with the AI algorithm. Please go to my website and subscribe for notifications of new episodes.


Rokfin gets exclusive 1st preview for a week, then it goes to these other VIDEO sites. PLEASE diversify where you get information by adding these free speech platforms.

⁠https://rokfin.com/MerkabaChakras⁠

⁠https://rumble.com/c/c-889303⁠

⁠https://www.bitchute.com/merkabachakras

⁠https://odysee.com/@merkabachakras:4⁠

⁠https://www.brighteon.com/channels/merkabachakras/home

⁠https://utreon.com/c/MerkabaChakras⁠

⁠https://www.youtube.com/merkabachakras


Listen to the AUDIO podcast here. The RSS goes out to 170 directories worldwide: ⁠https://anchor.fm/merkabachakras⁠


To learn more about Von Galt metaphysical work: ⁠https://merkabachakras.com/⁠


Check our our sponsored energy frequency products that Von & her family use. For more information & to read personal testimony, click on the links:


Royal RIFE Frequencies - Spooky2 by RIFE Engineer, John White:

https://merkabachakras.com/pages/royal-rife-frequencies-spooky2-video


PEMF Device - Dr. Shealy & Dr. Sorin

https://merkabachakras.com/pages/pemf-device-dr-shealy-dr-sorin-video


Remembering Dr. Zelenko (Z-Stack Detox):

https://merkabachakras.com/pages/remembering-dr-zelenko-z-stack


FLFE (Dr. David R. Hawkins) - Energy Engineers, Clayton Stedmann & Jeffrey Stegman:

https://merkabachakras.com/pages/flfe-dr-david-r-hawkins-video


Buckminster Fuller C60- Dr. Edward Group, founder of Global Healing:

https://merkabachakras.com/pages/buckminster-fuller-c60-global-healing


#prestondennett, #miamimallalien, #lasvegasalien, #uap, #ufo, #mcca, #MajorCitiesChiefsAssociation , #uscongresswhistleblower , #starseeds, #buddhism, #aliendisclosure, #merkabachakraspodcast, #5thdimension , #1stcontact

Keywords
ufodisclosurebuddhismstarseedsuap5thdimensionmerkabachakraspodcastprestondennettmiamimallalienlasvegasalienmccamajorcitieschiefsassociationuscongresswhistlebloweraliendisclosure1stcontact
