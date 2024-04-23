BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EPISODE 55: EVERYBODY LOSES
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
THE LIGHT BULB INITIATIVE
24 views • 04/23/2024

How helpful is it to tell someone that is clearly in mental distress, believing they were born into the wrong body, that they are right? How is it compassionate to tell them that they are a mistake and the only way to fix that mistake is to surgically and pharmaceutically alter their appearance to fit their delusion while at the same time punishing any and everyone who is reluctant and confused by the mandate to acquiesce to this altered theatrical presentation? The truth is, everybody loses and that was the goal from the start.


https://www.thestar.com/news/world/united-states/new-federal-rule-bars-transgender-school-bathroom-bans-but-it-likely-isnt-the-final-word/article_ddb29db2-6397-5e65-b930-eb31d9745ede.html?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral


ON PODCAST: https://open.spotify.com/episode/7m8y5fcmYRccFKKngsvyRK

transgenderhelpcompassion
