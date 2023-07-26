The Benefits of Methylene Blue for Alzheimer’s with Guest Jessica Silva

Do you have a loved one suffering from Alzheimer’s? If so – this podcast is for you!

Martha was exhibiting the symptoms of irritability, paranoia, mental illness, disrupted sleep, and weight loss (over 20 pounds) and received a formal diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease. Martha’s neurologist placed her on numerous psychotropic drugs, which further disrupted her sleep. Dr. Ellsworth prescribed Methylene Blue as a healthy way to regulate neurotransmitters. Soon Martha was able to decrease the dosage of psychotropic medications and was beginning to see major improvements. Her appetite increased, her activity levels and sleep improved, she began writing and expressing herself, she is no longer fearful, and is more aware of her surroundings. At her follow up visit, the neurologist was so amazed by Martha’s improvement that she suggested changing her name from Martha to Miracle!

Join Dr. Hotze and his special guest, Jessica Silva, today as they discuss her mother’s Alzheimer’s disease and how methylene blue has improved her quality of life!

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/.

To receive a FREE copy of one of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling books, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” “Do A 180,” or “Hypothyroidism, Health, and Happiness” call us at 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!