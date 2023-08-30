BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Government Seizes and Dumps Amish Farmers' Fresh-raised Food
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
335 views • 08/30/2023

In addition to being the home of newly famous country musician Oliver Anthony, the city of Farmville, Virginia, is also where Amish farmers Samuel and Katie Fisher have operated their food business, Golden Valley Farms, for years. But recently, the Fishers have run afoul of the law for “unlawfully possessing, selling, and/or transporting animals." As a result, the state seized all of the Fishers’ fresh, locally raised meat and dumped it, so that it couldn't be sold or used to feed the family.  

Other stories on today’s show include: Republicans want to know what’s in the thousands of emails that Joe Biden sent under aliases; the sheriff investigating the racially motivated shooting in Florida tells activist reporters the truth about guns and race in America; and tribal police in Nevada lose their cool and make out-of-state environmental protesters cry.  

In the second half of the show, Alex Newman discusses the 1983 shooting down of Korean Air Lines flight 007, which was carrying Georgia Congressman and John Birch Society Chairman Larry McDonald; and Christian Gomez interviews John Birch Society researcher Peter Rykowski about the return of mask and vaccine mandates and what can be done to oppose these controls. 

Keywords
newsgovernmentmediajohn birchjohn birch societyamishnew americanflight 007rich men from richmond
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy