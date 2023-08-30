Government Seizes and Dumps Amish Farmers' Fresh-raised Food

In addition to being the home of newly famous country musician Oliver Anthony, the city of Farmville, Virginia, is also where Amish farmers Samuel and Katie Fisher have operated their food business, Golden Valley Farms, for years. But recently, the Fishers have run afoul of the law for “unlawfully possessing, selling, and/or transporting animals." As a result, the state seized all of the Fishers’ fresh, locally raised meat and dumped it, so that it couldn't be sold or used to feed the family.

Other stories on today’s show include: Republicans want to know what’s in the thousands of emails that Joe Biden sent under aliases; the sheriff investigating the racially motivated shooting in Florida tells activist reporters the truth about guns and race in America; and tribal police in Nevada lose their cool and make out-of-state environmental protesters cry.

In the second half of the show, Alex Newman discusses the 1983 shooting down of Korean Air Lines flight 007, which was carrying Georgia Congressman and John Birch Society Chairman Larry McDonald; and Christian Gomez interviews John Birch Society researcher Peter Rykowski about the return of mask and vaccine mandates and what can be done to oppose these controls.