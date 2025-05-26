BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Fed-up French Farmers Occupy Parliament and they’re Not Leaving
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
3 months ago

Fed-up French farmers occupy parliament — and they’re not leaving

Tractors lined up at the gates of the National Assembly in Paris on Monday as frustrated farmers made their point loud and unmistakably clear: “We’ve waited 18 months, and now we’re staying put”

Flying the flags of FNSEA and Jeunes Agriculteurs, the farmers expressed their support for the new agriculture bill but rejected any political maneuvering. With left-wing lawmakers threatening to bury the legislation under amendments, the farmers have chosen to camp out—literally—to ensure that it doesn’t get plowed under

