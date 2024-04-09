4 Amazing Prophecies: The Arrival of the Palestinian State Could Bring to Pass 04092024

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





Apr 9, 2024





If America splits the Land of Israel, God will Split America. This will be the start of the judgment on America. This may also be the start of the confirmation of the covenant, it may give Israel access to the Temple Mount, and it may then bring forth the Third Beast.





00:00 - Headlines to the Fall of America

03:36 - Start of the Judgment

04:45 - What Starts the Revival

09:20 - Palestinian State Agreement

10:29 - The Third Beast

15:06 - Israel will give Palestinians a State

20:20 - Chris Reed Headlines

24:03 - Stan’s Books

26:06 - Our Sponsors





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4od6l8-4-amazing-prophecies-the-arrival-of-the-palestinian-state-could-bring-to-pa.html