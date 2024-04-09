4 Amazing Prophecies: The Arrival of the Palestinian State Could Bring to Pass 04092024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Apr 9, 2024
If America splits the Land of Israel, God will Split America. This will be the start of the judgment on America. This may also be the start of the confirmation of the covenant, it may give Israel access to the Temple Mount, and it may then bring forth the Third Beast.
00:00 - Headlines to the Fall of America
03:36 - Start of the Judgment
04:45 - What Starts the Revival
09:20 - Palestinian State Agreement
10:29 - The Third Beast
15:06 - Israel will give Palestinians a State
20:20 - Chris Reed Headlines
24:03 - Stan’s Books
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4od6l8-4-amazing-prophecies-the-arrival-of-the-palestinian-state-could-bring-to-pa.html