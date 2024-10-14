BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE SCOFIELD REFERENCE BIBLE ₪ EXPOSED
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
0
121 views • 7 months ago

In 1908, a FALSE BIBLE was introduced to the West, through the Oxford Press, at the behest of the #ROTHSCHILD FAMILY.


Its name was the “Schofield Bible”, and its intent was to turn evangelical Christians, into ZIONIST sympathizers.


MISSION COMPLETED. ✅


Source: https://x.com/LetsGoBrando45/status/1845709144973537609


Thumbnail: https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/the-scofield-reference-bible-the-book-that-made-zionists-out-of-americas-evangelical-christians-livestream-begins-at-7-30-pm-est/


VfB first found an instance of THE ROOTS OF CHRISTIAN ZIONISM ✝️ ✡️ HOW SCOFIELD SOWED SEEDS OF APOSTASY as a PowerPoint document; that would fit on a FLOPPY DISK


The mystery of where Davey and Goliath Christianity came from SOLVED ✅

Keywords
subversionscofield reference biblechristian zionismbait and switchmulti pronged attackoxymoronoxford university presscharles carlsoncyrus i scofield
