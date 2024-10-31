Putin Releases 4,000 Page Report Exposing How Elites Have Rigged 2024 US Election

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The US presidential election has been rigged to ensure the people do not choose the president, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin who has painstakingly compiled a 4,000 page report forensically detailing the crimes of the US Deep State and globalist elites.
According to Putin, the global elite believe the consequences of the US election are far too important to allow the American people to decide the outcome, and the 4,000 page report lists Klaus Schwab, Barack Obama, Bill Gates, and George and Alex Soros as co-conspirators in the plot against the USA.
Putin has patiently gathered evidence, but according to Russian sources, he now believes the moment has arrived to expose the globalist deception and enlighten the public about the elite’s true agenda.
Mirrored - The People's Voice
