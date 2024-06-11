U.S. MOBILIZES EFFORTS TO SUPPORT KIEV REGIME IN ITS LOSING BATTLE AGAINST RUSSIA

The Washington establishment seems to be reaching new levels of hypocrisy as if there are some new achievements that still could be collected in this field.

The State Department declared that it has allowed direct delivery of US weapons to the Azov Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Members of this formation are infamous for their war crimes and worship of neo-Nazi views in the form that may be considered as “slightly too radical” even for the society under the rule of the Kyiv regime.

“After thorough review, Ukraine’s 12th Special Forces Azov Brigade passed Leahy vetting as carried out by the US Department of State,” the agency said in a statement to the Washington Post on June 10.

The State Department emphasized that it had found “no evidence” of any human rights violations committed by any members of the Azov Brigade. With such a high level of investigation, it would be logical if in the next conclusion by State Department investigators and their companions from NATO to find that their fellow brother Adolf was a prominent human rights activist and establish a peace fund of his name and send even more weapons to his followers in Ukraine.

In turn, the Russian Armed Forces continue to a military operation against NATO-supported “human rights” activists on the frontlines on the territory once called Ukraine.

As of June 11, Russian units made a series of tactical advances in the Volnovakha area of the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Russian Defense Ministry officially confirmed the liberation of the Staromayorskoye settlement south of the town of Velyka Novosilka. Also, Russian forces entered the nearby village of Urozhainoe. Clashes there are ongoing.

The intense fighting also continues in the vicinity of Krasnogorovka west of Staromikhailovka in the countryside of Donetsk city. The Russian military has already established control in the southern vicinity of the town and is now working to destroy the defenses of the Kyiv regime east of it.

Tactical gains by the Russians were also reported in the Kharkiv Region, where they undertook active actions in the area of Liptsy. The recent fighting was focused around the village of Glubokoe and surrounding areas.

The situation in Sumy Region where Russian forces recently liberated the village of Rijevka remains stable.

Meanwhile, the director of Russia’s Federal Security Service Aleksandr Bortnikov made an official statement saying that “Ukrainian and Western intelligence services are expanding the circle of possible perpetrators, recruited to commit high-profile crimes inside Russia.”

He added that Kyiv and its backers are also assisting “international terrorist organizations” that train and provide equipment to these persons. He described the involvement of Ukrainian military intelligence in the deadly terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow in March as a “vivid example” of such activities.

https://southfront.press/us-mobilizes-efforts-to-support-kiev/