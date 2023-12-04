The Transition: Why NOW? Quartet Preview, with Gregg Braden, Penny Kelly, Kingsley Dennis, John Petersen

The Transition: why now? Multiple sources, including the Ra books, talk about episodically “harvesting" of souls at certain times. Why at those times? Is it random or in some way predictable? What if we’re in a simulation; is this a reset? What are the indicators?

With Gregg Braden, Penny Kelly, Kingsley Dennis, and host John Petersen.

Like, subscribe, and share the ❤️

Would you like to see your question featured in Quartet? To be included, leave your question for this episode at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/quartet-preview-the-transition-why-now/

We invite you to visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when new content is released. See you there!

Full, unfiltered, 75 minute episode available to premium members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium-quartet-the-transition-why-now/