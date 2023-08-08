Team Trump Hits Back Hard

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The New Rules Are In Effect
* Political speech that the libs deem lying is now criminal?
* Wrong — it’s protected.
* Free speech is (a) free for a reason and (b) a right that’s enshrined in 1A.
Lib Tyrants: Unclear On The Concept
* Freedom of speech is a God-given right, not a privilege to be granted/vetted by some ‘authority’.
* It applies to everyone regardless of expertise or ignorance — or it means nothing.
* All speech is protected, including the speech you don’t like (as long as a crime isn’t being committed or incited).
* Liberty would be so much simpler if the censorship-industrial complex wasn’t peppering us with constant propaganda; but liars gonna lie!
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 8 August 2023
