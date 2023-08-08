Team Trump Hits Back Hard

The New Rules Are In Effect

* Political speech that the libs deem lying is now criminal?

* Wrong — it’s protected.

* Free speech is (a) free for a reason and (b) a right that’s enshrined in 1A.





Lib Tyrants: Unclear On The Concept

* Freedom of speech is a God-given right, not a privilege to be granted/vetted by some ‘authority’.

* It applies to everyone regardless of expertise or ignorance — or it means nothing.

* All speech is protected, including the speech you don’t like (as long as a crime isn’t being committed or incited).

* Liberty would be so much simpler if the censorship-industrial complex wasn’t peppering us with constant propaganda; but liars gonna lie!

* RFK Jr. sums it up nicely.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 8 August 2023

https://rumble.com/v35oree-trumps-team-knows-the-new-rules-are-in-effect-ep.-2062-08082023.html

