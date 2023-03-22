BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
At the end of the world (poetry Andrey Golubin)
9 views • 03/22/2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ctM8WTVSoes 

When you come to the edge of the worldWalking a hundred miles through the desert

You will beg for mercy

About a new sip of fresh strength.


And the strings will stretch famously

Souls lost in the world,

In which it is so empty, so damp,

As if in a coffin, in a grave.


Enemies, spiteful critics, judges

Laughing and tearing your body apart

And surround you at once

They want to kill your happiness.


Vultures cloud overhead

Want to get rich sooner

So that there is no trace

The struggle of the one that started with them.


How scary - that's how I stand at the end of the world -

Fight with an unknown force

And wither with every second,

Leaning down to the ground, lower and lower.


I'm waiting for the dawn

To end this battle

And die proud

At the rising of the long-awaited sun


Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg


Poetry, Poems Andrey Golubin. Video production CMCproduction.

One of the most creative videos is made for poetry. This is a complete freedom of images, there are no frames, only one goal - to convey the images to the viewer. Video on a poem by Andrey Golubin ( https://vk.com/10goleador04 ) for the project "Poems.Live.Peter."


Verse on ProVideoLife channel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5rTIl8f9ImI 


If you are interested in shooting videos, join our communities.


I'm making a video

Video for business

Promotional videos

Instagram content

Movies

TV programs and reality shows

As well as professional reviews on products, video equipment, devices, gadgets.


Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio 

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/@provideolife6884 

https://shipshard.blogspot.com 

https://vk.com/shipshardvk 

https://ok.ru/shipshard1 

https://coub.com/violettawennman 

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 


All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws 

lifecreativityhappinesssoulpoempoetryliteraturepoemsmodern artlife pathcreative videopoems to tearspoems about lifemodern poetrypoems for the soulstruggle of the soulmodern literature
