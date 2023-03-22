At the end of the world (poetry Andrey Golubin)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When you come to the edge of the worldWalking a hundred miles through the desert
You will beg for mercy
About a new sip of fresh strength.
And the strings will stretch famously
Souls lost in the world,
In which it is so empty, so damp,
As if in a coffin, in a grave.
Enemies, spiteful critics, judges
Laughing and tearing your body apart
And surround you at once
They want to kill your happiness.
Vultures cloud overhead
Want to get rich sooner
So that there is no trace
The struggle of the one that started with them.
How scary - that's how I stand at the end of the world -
Fight with an unknown force
And wither with every second,
Leaning down to the ground, lower and lower.
I'm waiting for the dawn
To end this battle
And die proud
At the rising of the long-awaited sun
Poetry, Poems Andrey Golubin. Video production CMCproduction.
One of the most creative videos is made for poetry. This is a complete freedom of images, there are no frames, only one goal - to convey the images to the viewer. Video on a poem by Andrey Golubin ( https://vk.com/10goleador04 ) for the project "Poems.Live.Peter."
