At the end of the world (poetry Andrey Golubin)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ctM8WTVSoes

When you come to the edge of the worldWalking a hundred miles through the desert

You will beg for mercy

About a new sip of fresh strength.





And the strings will stretch famously

Souls lost in the world,

In which it is so empty, so damp,

As if in a coffin, in a grave.





Enemies, spiteful critics, judges

Laughing and tearing your body apart

And surround you at once

They want to kill your happiness.





Vultures cloud overhead

Want to get rich sooner

So that there is no trace

The struggle of the one that started with them.





How scary - that's how I stand at the end of the world -

Fight with an unknown force

And wither with every second,

Leaning down to the ground, lower and lower.





I'm waiting for the dawn

To end this battle

And die proud

At the rising of the long-awaited sun





Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg





Poetry, Poems Andrey Golubin. Video production CMCproduction.

Video on a poem by Andrey Golubin ( https://vk.com/10goleador04 ) for the project "Poems.Live.Peter."





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5rTIl8f9ImI





